Iranian envoy called to protest terrorist attack on FC convoy

ISLAMABAD: The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan was called Saturday to the Foreign Office to lodge a strong protest against the ghastly incident in which six Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom last night.

On Friday night, around 30 terrorists ambushed an FC convoy on patrolling duty along the Pakistan-Iran border, the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

In the cowardly terrorist attack, 14 other soldiers were also injured. In exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed.

The government of Iran was urged to carry out effective operation against the terrorist group responsible for the attack on its side of the border. The need for an effective border coordination mechanism to prevent such incidents in future was also underscored.

The spokesperson also expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured soldiers.— APP