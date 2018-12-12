Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s total wedding cost

Web Desk:Have you ever heard of a pre-wedding party, wherein Beyonce is invited to perform and Hillary Clinton is invited as a guest? Only the Ambanis can make it happen!

One of the richest men in this planet, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani is all set to get married to her childhood friend and now fiancé, Anand Piramal in a lavish wedding ceremony.

From building sets for a puja, preparing floating stages, having top-notch Bollywood celebrities as background artists, to flying the whole of Bollywood to Udaipur for the couple’s pre-wedding ceremonies, the Ambanis are truly living upto their surname when it comes to celebrations!

Believe it or not, as per a Bloomberg report, the family of Richie Rich’s are spending around $15 million, which estimates upto a whopping amount of PKR 136 crore for the wedding! This might have given you a complete mini-attack!

To give you all a flashback of all the extravaganza that the Ambanis did, close to 40 chartered flights have been scheduled for its availability for the wedding. Apart from the flights, the Ambanis and Piramals have booked all the five-star hotels of the city over a thousand luxurious cars (Jaguars, Porches, Mercedes, Audis and BMWs) will be made available at their guest’s disposal!

Reports have it that the Piramals have gifted their bahu and son, a Rs 450 crore, five-storey sea-facing bungalow in Worli! The couple will reportedly move there after their wedding.

Coming back to wedding expenditure, the Ambanis hosted an ‘Anna Seva’ from December 07-10, 2018, wherein they had been feeding 5100 people, three times a day.

As per the ‘Forbes India Rich List 2018’ as expected, Isha Ambani’s father, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, rules the list with a net worth of Rs 371,000 crore!