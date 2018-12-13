Isha Ambani’s most lavish wedding in the past 35 years

Web Desk: Isha Ambani is a daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. She recently got married with Anand Piramal – a childhood friend and son of billionaire Ajay Piramal – on December 12 at her family home, the billion-dollar Antilia in Mumbai.

Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur, here’s some more information for you to consider. Multiple reports have calculated how much Beyonce charges for private appearances, and the sum is pegged to between $3 and $4 million. That’s Rs 21-28 crore IND.

Beyonce was the highest earning woman in the music industry in 2017, with earnings exceeding $105 million. Bloomberg recently reported that billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani shelled out over $100 million for his daughter’s wedding parties, which saw several Indian and international celebrities, such as actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh; cricketer Sachin Tendulkar; and politician Hillary Clinton in attendance.

Although Ajay Piramal has less wealth than Mukesh Ambani, however, Isha Ambani’s marriage is still going to be the world’s most expensive wedding in the past 35 years.

Although these news had already come, Mukesh Ambani had invited 600 global figures from around the world in his daughter’s wedding and gold items were also offered in the invitations.

Read more: Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s total wedding cost

To give you all a flashback of all the extravaganza that the Ambanis did, close to 40 chartered flights have been scheduled for its availability for the wedding. Apart from the flights, the Ambanis and Piramals have booked all the five-star hotels of the city over a thousand luxurious cars (Jaguars, Porches, Mercedes, Audis and BMWs) will be made available at their guest’s disposal!

Hilary Clinton, who is understood to have stayed with the Ambani family at the Mumbai tower on previous visits to the city, did not stop to pose and dashed inside the building, accompanied by her aide Huma Abedin.

Both women were dressed in stunning Indian attire, with the former US Secretary of State opting for a long-sleeved beaded ensemble, while Ms Abedin, 42, chose a sleeveless dress with similar embellishment.

Here are some pictures of the wedding