ISPR announces reshuffle in army top brass

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Monday announced a reshuffle in the military’s ranks.

Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, who was serving as the president of National Defence University (NDU) has been appointed Corps Commander Lahore, according to ISPR.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz, who was serving as Lahore corps commander has been appointed as the president of NDU.

Earlier in October, Lieutenant General Asim Munir was appointed the new director general of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lt Gen Muneer’s appointment came after former DG ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar retired on October 1. He was among the six major generals who were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general on September 28.

The ISPR had also announced other key appointments of lieutenant generals in October which were as follows:

Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi — Chief of Logistics Staff, GHQ

Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki — Commander Mangla Corps

Lt Gen Shaheen Mazher — Commander Peshawar Corps

Lt Gen Abdul Aziz — Military Secretary GHQ

Lt Gen Muhammad Adnan — Vice Chief of General Staff (VCGS) (B)

Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf — IG Arms —INP