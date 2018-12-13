JIT formed to probe Nawaz’s role in Pakpattan land case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court has constituted a Joint Investigation Team to probe former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s role in the illegal allotment of Auqaf land in Pakpattan Sharif.

The order was passed by a three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing the case in Islamabad on Thursday.

The JIT will be headed by NACTA Chief Khaliq Dad Luck and will comprise representatives from ISI and IB.

The court directed JIT head to finalize and submit the terms of reference of the team by 27th of this month.