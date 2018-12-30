JIT report proves reasons for opposing alliance with PPP in polls: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umer says after going through the JIT report on fake bank accounts the people would realize as to why he had so strongly opposed any PTI alliance with the PPP in 2018 general elections. He said this in a tweet message on Sunday.

The Minister has also uploaded different video clips on his twitter account showing his clear stance on the subject wherein he had categorically stated that in case of any alliance with PPP he would quit politics.