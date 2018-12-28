JIT’s report exposed all corrupt leaders: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report had exposed all the corrupt elements who looted the national wealth.

The JIT had proved that former president Asif Ali Zardari and his companions were involved in massive corruption, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Asif Ali Zardari and other Pakistan People’s Party leaders would be arrested in the corruption cases soon.

He said Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had looted the country’s wealth and established properties abroad.

He further said Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was more corrupt than Nawaz Sharif.

He categorically said Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif could not get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was committed from day first to do accountability of all the corrupt elements.

Sheikh Rashid said the names of all corrupt leaders had been placed in Exit Control List (ECL) and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah should resign now because his name was also included.

To a query, he said Imran Khan wanted to run the Parliament in a smooth way but these elements were trying to create hurdles in his vision of development and welfare.—APP