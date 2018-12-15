Kabul: Pakistan,China & Afghanistan discuss peace process

Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral dialogue is underway in Kabul.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmoud Qureshi is leading Pakistani delegation while the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani are representing their respective countries in the talks.

In his inaugural speech, Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani said collective efforts are required to address the common challenge of terrorism.

He said Pak-Afghan relations are rooted in common faith and culture.

He said we desire to strengthen our relations with Pakistan.

The Afghan foreign minister also appreciated the Chinese one belt one road initiative.

Earlier, the three foreign ministers also held an informal meeting.