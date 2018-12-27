Kapil’s wife’s wedding lehenga will blow your mind

Web Desk: Comedy King, Kapil Sharma recently married to Ginni Chatrath. Everyone waited for their favourite comedian to tie the knot with his love and their happiness doubled with his wedding news was out.

While we still aren’t over with Kapil’s big fat Punjabi wedding and how beautiful Ginni looked in her pre and post wedding functions! But do you know, her traditional red wedding lehenga had an interesting detail which is a perfect inspiration for all the brides-to-be?

Her main wedding lehenga wasn’t an ordinary one rather it had an interesting detail to it. The outfit featured a riverside view of Mathura Ghats which was meticulously translated on to each panel of the lehenga to achieve a 360-degree view of the riverfront as it was in the past.

he accessorized the outfit with traditional mathapatti with emerald green drops, layered neckpiece, and a matching pair of earrings. Her bridal look was finished with lined eyes and highlighted cheeks and hair pulled at the back in a bun.

Have a look at the stunning pictures of their wedding.