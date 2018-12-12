Kashmiri actors in ‘Haider’ martyred by Indian forces

Web Desk: Kashmir Media Service quoted that hundreds of people have said goodbye to the teenager who acted in Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Haider’ film.

Two teenagers including Saqib Bilawal Sheikh were attacked by Indian armed forces. People marched with their dead bodies in occupied Kashmir with anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Saqib Bilawal Sheikh recently passed his 10th standard exams and was known for his cameo in Shahid Kapoor’s hit film Haider.

Two innocent lives were taken in Srinagar. Madasir Rasheed Parray as well as Saqib Bilawal Sheikh were football enthusiasts. Their funeral was held in the same ground where they spend their free time playing football.

Many of the innocent lives have been taken away in occupied Kashmir which can reveal the brutality of armed forces.