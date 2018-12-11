Lack of management, mafia behind Karachi’s water woes: CJP

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Tuesday said a mafia was involve in creating artificial water shortage in Karachi besides lack of water management.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new building of the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry at Pakistan Secretariat here, he said that beverage industry is using seven billion gallons of underground water almost for free.

The Chief Justice said the water utilisation would now be measured and prices would be charged accordingly. “Situation in Karachi and Quetta made me think about construction of new dams,” he added.

Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that increasing population is the second biggest challenge for the country, as it would reach 440 million in next 30 years. He stressed for full fledged movement in this connection is vital so that next generations could prosper.

The Chief Justice said that supremacy of law is a must for the progress of the country.

He said that the new building of Supreme Court Registry in Karachi was strongly needed. He added that the need for Supreme Court’s Registry in other provinces has also increased.

Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that introduction of arbitration system would help reduce burden of civil cases in courts, and added that reforms were needed in law.—APP