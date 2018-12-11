Listen to very 1st sound recorded on Mars

Web Desk: NASA InSight Mars Lander successfully landed onto the Red Planet last week. Meanwhile, they captured pretty cool pictures and also the sound of Mars.
To be clear, NASA’s new rover isn’t equipped to actually capture sound, not directly anyway. However, part of its mission to the planet was to study the interior of the crust. To do this, the rover is equipped with a seismometer, thermometer, echo sensors, and more.
They actually captured variations in the wind as it rolls over the dome housing its air pressure sensor. By calibrating the sensor they successfully captured as close to authentic sound as possible.
“The InSight lander acts like a giant ear,” InSight team member Tom Pike said in a press release. “The solar panels on the lander’s sides respond to pressure fluctuations of the wind. It’s like InSight is cupping its ears and hearing the Mars wind beating on it.”