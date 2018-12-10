Madrasas’ income, expenses, curriculum to be monitored, decides Sindh Apex committee

KARACHI: The Sindh Apex Committee Monday decided that the monitoring of Madrasas and educational institutions will be performed on three points — source of income, expenditure and review of curriculum.

This was informed by Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab at a news briefing after the meeting.

The adviser said that the committee has decided to hold talks with the management of religious seminaries situated on major roads of Karachi for their shifting.

He said that the meeting was informed that a working group has been formed under the chair of the Sindh Home Secretary for the registration of Madrasas and monitoring of other public and private institutions.

The meeting was informed that a draft has been prepared for the registration of religious seminaries which has been sent to the Law Department for vetting, he said.

He said that the apex committee was informed that law and order situation in Sindh is exemplary, however, it requires more integrated interventions to make it durable.

The adviser said that the committee has decided to bring an amendment to law to cope with street crimes and bifurcate it into two parts, adding that crackdown would be launched at the secondary markets where stolen two wheelers are sold out.

He said that to keep watch on terrorists’ movement, security along with Punjab and Balochistan borders would be tightened.

Under the safe city project, the Adviser said that a pilot project would soon be launched in red areas and the scope of the project would be expanded to other parts of the city and to the entire province.

The apex committee, he said, was also informed on the rehabilitation process launched by the Sindh government to rehabilitate the affectees of anti-encroachment drive and also about a review petition filed in the Supreme Court.—APP