Malaysian woman ties knot with Pakistani man

Web Desk: It is a trend in Pakistan this year to finding a spouse belongs to other culture and country. Many marriages have taken place this year that have shown a lot of cultural diversity with Pakistani men marrying women from different countries and who is playing the role of Rishte Wali Aunty (match-maker)? Yes, The Facebook!

Facebook has made so many matches this year with a huge number of women coming to Pakistan. This time it is a Malaysian bride who has come to Pakistan and has married a guy from Peshawar.

The couple too met over Facebook thus resulting in the bride to travel all the way to Pakistan and finally getting hitched to the love of her life. Check out their wedding photo:

This year has seen many cross-cultural marriages and this is another one before the year ends!