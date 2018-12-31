Man finds 42-carat diamond, fetches Rs 2.55 crore IND

Web Desk: An Indian daily wager, Motilal Prajapati found a 42.59-carat diamond in October and sold it for Rs 2.55 crore IND at an auction on December 29, reported India Times.

According to senior official, “The diamond mined is the second heaviest diamond in the history of Panna.”

Panna’s Mining and Diamond Officer Santosh Singh said, “The money from the sale would be given to Motilal Prajapati after deducting the taxes and royalty. Motilal with four others had taken mine on lease and excavated the site only to find a diamond.”

“I can’t believe my luck. For three generations- from my grandfather to myself we have been taking land in the mining area on the lease but we never succeeded in finding a diamond earlier. With God’s grace, I have found a good value diamond. I will spend the money on education of my children, a good life for parents and other needs in life like a good house, the marriage of my brothers’ daughters,” said Prajapati.