Maryam Arangzeb alleges PTI steal PML-N’s projects

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Spokesperson, Maryam Arangzeb has blamed the Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to use projects which were started by her party.

In a video on Monday, Arangzeb said the in fact problem of the PTI government is to take U-turn.

Referring to MOUs on money-laundering, she said former finance minister Ishaq Dar was behind them but stolen by Prime Minister Imran.

“The real problem of this government is that it lies. The 26 MoUs were signed by Ishaq Dar.”

She added, “the PTI government would steal the projects of the PML-N. An example is when the plate of Shehbaz Sharif was removed and replaced with Imran Khan’s at the Sialkot University.”

“Allah has taken away prosperity from this government due to their lying.”

The PML-N leader also called Prime Minister Imran Khan insecure as he indicates about midterm elections.

It may be noted that last week in an interview with television anchors, Prime Minister Imran Khan had hinted at early elections in the country.—NNI