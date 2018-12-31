Maryam will take charge when the time comes: Pervaiz Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz will take charge when the time comes, said former interior minister Pervaiz Rasheed.

“Maryam will answer the call when she has to,” he said in an interview with a private television channel Monday.

There has been speculation that Maryam Nawaz, who was convicted in the Al Azizia reference, went silent after her sentence because her father, Nawaz Sharif, was seeking a deal with her. Negating the rumours, Rasheed asked why will Maryam leave the country? “She wants to complete her sentence alongside her father.” Maryam was released from jail on September 19 after the Islamabad High Court suspended her sentence.

Rasheed remarked that the PML-N is not looking for an NRO. “Why would we want a deal now? Nawaz is already in jail.”

After the completion of the NAB trial against Nawaz Sharif, the name of PPP leaders, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, and Murad Ali Shah, appeared in the JIT report in the fake accounts case. There alleged ‘political victimisation’ of the two parties gave birth to assertions that Zardari and Nawaz have agreed to form an alliance. The alliance was dubbed as ‘Thugs of Pakistan’ by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Rasheed’s remarks, on the other hand, show a different picture. He said that PPP will have to defend itself the way that PML-N had to in courts.

“There is no need to come out on the roads when there are assemblies,” he said.

On the political unrest in Sindh, Rasheed said that PTI has accepted to engage in horse-trading in Sindh. This was in response to PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman’s claims that the party has enough numbers in the Sindh Assembly to form its own government in the province. “What’s the purpose of governor rule in Sindh when there is an assembly?” asked Rasheed.

He remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan is flying high. “He is on a height of 30,000 feet. If there is any turbulence, then his flight will come crashing down.” We will support them if there is any threat to the political system, he said. “We will not care about how we were treated.”—NNI