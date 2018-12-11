Mathira opens up about her divorce for the first time

Web Desk: Pakistani showbiz personality Mathira spoke up about her failed marriage life for the first time in a show of private news-channel.

Mathira got divorced after few years of her marriage. Until now Mathira had not talked about what went wrong.

Recently, she explained that she loved her husband a lot but he did not love her back the same way. She revealed that she was very afraid of a public divorce as she knew people will say that she was wrong.

Mathira also shared that she went through a period of depression and even now she admitted that she has not accepted that her ex-husband never loved her.

She said that she still loved him and wanted him to be happy. Moreover she did not want to blame him in any way because when you love someone, you don’t say bad things about them.