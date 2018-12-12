Meet the fastest animal on earth

Web Desk: Cheetah is no longer the world’s largest animal on Earth.

The Darcula ant can snap its own jaws at an incredible 200mph, which is 5,000 times faster than the blink of an eye.

According to DailyMail, this tiny creature is just a few millimeters in size, has been officially moving animal, beating the cheetah, whose record running speed is 60mph.

The ant found in Africa, Australia and south East Asia, use their jaws like a catapult, pushing them together to build up tension before they fly apart.

It is also a powerful fighting move, which can slam a rival ant against the wall of a log.

While they are less headline-grabbing than cheetahs, invertebrates like termites and ants have the fastest movements in the animal kingdom because of their spring-loaded jaws. Scientists confirmed the Dracula ant is the very fastest using cutting-edge video technology.