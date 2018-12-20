Meghan Markle broke another royal rule

Web Desk: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are one the most like couple in the world. They tied knot on 19th May.

Since their engagement, Meghan Markle enjoyed being on headline on International media. From her fashion sense to appearances as a British official, every event attended by her gets attention.

Recently, Meghan had done something unexpected which broke the royal rules. She re-joined famous social media forum Instagram. Her return on the internet forum was temporary.

Meghan’s brief return to social media was being observed by some of her followers .On Tuesday evening, Markle’s Instagram account @meghanmarkle was briefly reactivated, giving her 3m followers quite the surprise.

Earlier, before getting engaged to Meghan Markle, she deactivated her Instagram account. She has 2,065 pre-royal photos on her account, including selfies, puppy photos and travel snaps.