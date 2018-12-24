Missing persons matter to be resolved on a priority basis: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked on Monday that the cases pertaining to missing persons will be resolved on a priority basis.

Khan met with Balochistan National Party head Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Monday. The two parties decided to form a commission to probe the issue.

BNP’s six-point agenda was discussed in the meeting. The party raised concerns on issues pertaining to education, health, employment opportunities and the fishing industry. Khan said that these problems will be solved at all costs. PM Khan assured them that the government will support their demands.

Balochistan’s problems are grave and we are trying to solve them on a priority basis, Khan said.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Agha Hasan Baloch, Muhammad Hashim, Professor Shahnaz Baloch, and MPAs Hammal Kalmati and Sana Baloch. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and PM’s special assistant Naeemul Haque met them. NNI