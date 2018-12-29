Mithun Chakraborty suffering from severe back-pain

Web Desk: Bollywood icon Mithun Chakraborty is currently in LA getting treated for his back-pain issue. The 66-year-old has been apparently suffering from a chronic backache issue for a few years now, reported Times of India.

Reportedly, the actor is suffering from back pain which has been aggravated since few days now and thus the family decided to take him to LA for the further treatment and was even hospitalized there is order to recover soon. Mithun’s son and daughter-in-law are with the actor taking care of him.Mithun is suffering from his back-pain issues since 2009, when a sequence is one of his films. ‘Lucky’ required him to do a certain stunt which unfortunately went wrong for the actor.

He underwent treatment in 2016 as well for the same and is now getting treated again as the back pain has surfaced.