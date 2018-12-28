More Android users are buying iPhone this year

Web Desk: Apple’s manufacturing smartphone iPhones are just so expensive but yet the company is running on a high thanks to one particular type of customer. Yep their saviours this year are Android users.

According to India Times, The iPhone XR is the budget-friendly version of the company’s latest lineup. Android users are lining up to switch teams and buy it.

According to new report by the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, they found that 16 per cent of iPhone buyers in the month after the launch of the iPhone XR in October 2018 were previously Android loyalists.

In September 2017, 12 per cent of iPhone buyers were Android users. But after the iPhone X came out in November the same year, that number dropped to 11 per cent.

The increased this year might be thanks to another detail the report uncovered. The latest launched iPhone started price of $749, the most popular is the iPhone XR. It alone gathered 32 per cent of iPhone sales in the US in the month after its launch.