NA speaker initiates contacts with govt, opposition for legislation

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has started regular contacts with government and opposition parties in the National Assembly to accelerate the process of legislation.

In this regard, Asad Qaiser presided over a meeting of leaders of the government sides at Parliament House on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi,

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem, State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Chief Whip Mohammad Amir Doggar and Parliamentary Secretary Law and Justice Ms. Maleeka Ali Bukhari.

The participants of the meeting gave their suggestions for expediting the processes of legislation and make it more effective.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser said that the people have sent us to this House to solve their problems whereas legislation is the only source by which we can resolve their problems.

He said that being a Speaker of the House, it was his constitutional responsibility to facilitate both government and opposition in enactment of legislation and today’s meeting with the government side step forward in this regard.

Stressing the ministers to contacts with opposition parties, the Speaker said that the government and opposition were the beauty of democracy and it became more apparent when both sides were thinking alike for the interest of people and the progress of the country.

He further said that to remove all the bottlenecks in formation of Standing Committees of the House was his top priority.

The Speaker expressed hope that bottlenecks in formation of the Standing Committees will be ended during current session of the National Assembly.

He said that he will strive to resolve the matters pertaining to Standing Committees with mutual consultation of government side and opposition parties. The participants also gave their suggestions for smooth functioning of the House during the ongoing session.—APP