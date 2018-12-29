NAB approves inquiry against Saad Rafique

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday directed for inquiry into another major embezzlement case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader MNA Saad Rafique.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal gave go-ahead to investigate railways land lease case against the former railways minister who is under NAB’s custody.

NAB sources said Saad Rafique had during his tenure allegedly given land in Lahore, Kasur and Faisalabad on lease for 33 years.

The sources claimed the issue of lease of land was dubious and done through forgery.

NAB sources said the state’s land was allocated for petrol pumps and commercial shops. “Saad with the help of different companies gave the land on lease disregarding the land rules,” they added.

The NAB chairman has directed to complete probe in the case and present report to him. —NNI