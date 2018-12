ISLAMABAD: The NAB has concluded its final arguments in the Flagship reference against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

On Monday, Nawaz’s lawyer Kh. Haris concluded his arguments in the third and last reference against the PML-N leader.

The apex court ordered the parties to give additional arguments on the SC decision in the references until 1 pm on Wednesday.

Nawaz’s counsel Mr Haris is to present extra documents in the flagship reference before the court.—NNI