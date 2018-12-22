NAB files reference against Shahbaz in Ashiana scam case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday filed a supplementary reference against Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) president and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and others in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scam.

The reference, comprising around 1000 pages and three volumes, nominated a total of 13 accused, including Mr Sharif, Fawad and former Land and Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema.

Mr Sharif, who previously served as Punjab chief minister for two consecutive terms, has been accused of misusing his authority to illegally issue directives for cancellation of contract with regard to the housing project in 2014.— NNI