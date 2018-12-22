NAB KPK recovers Rs 188 million, performance report 2018 issued

ISLAMABAD: The Regional Office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday has issued its performance report of the current year 2018.

According to report, the NAB had successfully recovered Rs 188 million during ongoing year 2018. It further said a total of 26 references were filed during current year, of which verdicts had been announced in 12 cases.

It also said there are 185 cases pending in the courts and three references were withdrawn, while in 43 cases, green light was given to investigating teams and 41 of them were completed successfully.

Furthermore, it said 69 inquiries have been completed from the total 230 and added that 176 inquiries are pending and 13 another were closed. —APP