NAB summons KP CM in Malam Jabba corruption scandal

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday in the Malam Jabba corruption scandal.

He has been directed to appear before the accountability watchdog on Monday.

Minister for Youth Affairs, Culture and Tourism Atif Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Mohsin Aziz have also been summoned by NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on December 14 for their alleged involvement in leasing out land in Malam Jabba.

According to sources, 275 kanal of land was allegedly leased out in Malam Jabba to Atif’s relative which incurred losses to the national exchequer.

On the other hand, NAB has wrapped up the probe against halting natural gas provision to Pakistan Steel Mills over lack of evidence.—NNI