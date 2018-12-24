NAB to file appeal against Nawaz’s acquittal in Flagship case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday decided to file an appeal against the acquittal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Investment reference case.

The decision to that effect was taken during a meeting held here with NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and in the chair. The meeting was attended by NAB’s senior lawyers, director generals concerned and other senior officials, a NAB press statement said.

After a detailed discussion, the meeting decided to file an appeal against the Accountability Court’s decision.

The NAB chairman directed the lawyers’ team to file an appeal after complete preparation and with solid proofs against Nawaz Sharif in the case.—APP