Nation ready to give every sacrifice to stop extremism: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Paying homage to all the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday said that the nation is ready to give every sacrifice to stop the way of extremism in the country.

In his message to mark the fourth anniversary of the Dec 2014 Army Public School attack, which killed 144 students and staff members, President Arif Alvi paid a rich tribute to the martyrs and expressed sympathies with the families of the martyred students.

He said that the sacrifice of innocent students and teachers awakened and united the nation and added that their sacrifices will be remembered forever.

The president said that the nation acknowledges the unmatched sacrifices rendered by the security forces in war against terrorism.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 4th anniversary of the callous terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar that left around 150 people, including children and teachers, dead is being observed today.

On Dec 16, 2014 six terrorists stormed the school and martyred around 150 students and teachers.

After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

A special function will be held in the Army Public School today to pay homage to the martyred students and teachers. Similar functions are also being held in other parts of the country.—NNI