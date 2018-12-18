Nawaz apologizes over his security guards’ manhandling of journalists

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday has apologized over the incident of the security guards’ mistreatment with the journalists.

While talking to journalist in Accountability Court (AC), Nawaz Sharif regretted over the incident saying that it was a saddened incident for me as well as for other and the responsible person will be made accountable.

He said that he was unaware of the whole incident, but as he was leaving the National Assembly on Monday (December 17) the guard, Shakoor was clearing the path for him.

On the other hand, while defending the guard he said that Shakoor pushed a cameraman and it was objectionable for me but before I could say something the cameraman had injured the guard hitting him with the camera he was holding.

It is pertinent here to mention that previously, on Monday (yesterday) a lensman of a private news channel was brutally tortured by these very guards over attempt to film Nawaz Sharif during media talk at Parliament premises where Sharif had come to meet his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

The repeat of brazen maltreatment occurred today when Nawaz Sharif reached the Accountability Court to attend the hearing in the Flagship reference he is facing. The security squad of Sharif shoved away the journalists and resorted to foul language. Intriguingly, Nawaz Sharif evaded an avalanche of queries of reporters and passed by without speaking out.—INP