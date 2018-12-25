Nawaz Sharif’s legal team to challenge court’s verdict in Al-Azizia case

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif’s legal team has obtained the full text of the accountability court’s judgement in the Al-Azizia reference and has been preparing to file an appeal against the verdict which sentenced him to seven years in prison on December 24th.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials will be challenging the court’s verdict which acquitted Sharif in the Flagship reference.

While reading out the short order, Accountability Judge Arshad Malik said that there was no case against Nawaz in the Flagship reference. He was indicted under Section 9(a)(v) and Section 10 of the National Accountability Ordinance in the Al-Azizia reference.

However, regarding the Al-Azizia reference the court, in its verdict, pointed out ‘concrete’ evidence against the former premier as he was unable to provide a money trail in the case.—INP