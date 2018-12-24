Nawaz to be sent Kot Lakhpat Jail

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court-II (AC) Monday accepted the request of defence counsel to send former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore after being convicted in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

AC Judge Arshad Malik sentenced Nawaz Sharif to seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference and acquitted him in the Flagship investment reference. Soon after the announcement of verdicts, defence counsel Khawaja Harris filed an application with the court requesting to shift his client to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore instead of Adiala Jail Rawalpindi. The court accepted the request.

After the decision, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials took the former prime minister into their custody from the courtroom.—APP