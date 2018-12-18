Needle buried inside woman’s body for 30 years

Web Desk: Numerous people use treatment like acupuncture for different health benefits. While some people consider it harmful.

When a 94-year-old woman visited a hospital following a painful fall, doctors decided to go for an X-ray to rule out fracture. But they were shocked to find acupuncture needles buried near her spine and the top of her legs.

The woman diagnosed for dementia told that she had been visiting a Korean Hari acupuncture clinic 30 years back. It is a traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain.

Since the needle didn’t cause any ill effect, the women was sent home after being treated for urinary tract infection.