Neha Kakkar opens up about her bitter relationship

Web Desk: Singer Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli were in relationship. But just 3 months after the much-awaited confession by the lovebirds, the fate had different plans for them and they face trouble in their paradise.

Neha and Himansh who used to love each other’s company, have ‘unfollowed’ each other from their Instagram accounts. It seems that both have separated ways.

When asked about their relationship status, she replied, “Which Himansh? I don’t know any Himansh.” When prodded further, she replied, “Leave me alone please!” Isn’t it shocking?

Neha refusing to acknowledge not only her relationship with Himansh but his presence in her life is a hint that the ex-lovebirds had ended on a bitter note and are in no mood to talk about the same at the moment.

Her cryptic Insta stories could be read as, “Mujhe Nahin Pata Tha Iss Duniya Mein Itne Bure Log Bhi Hain… Khair… Sab Kuch Gawaa Ke Hosh Mein Ab Aaye, Toh Kya Kiya… I Know I’m A Celeb, I’m Not Supposed To Write All This… But I’m A Human Being Too… And Aaj Kuch Zyada Hi Toot Gayi, Isliye Couldn’t Control My Feelings… Maine Apna Sab Kuch Diya, Aur Badle Mein Mila…. Can’t Even Share Kya Mila…”

Her posts further stated, “I Know Everybody’s Gonna Talk About It Now.. People Are Gonna Judge Me.. Pata Nahin Log Kya Bolenge.. Some People Are Gonna Say Things Which I Haven’t Even Done But Koi Nahin.. Mujhe Aadat Hogayi Hai Sab Sunne Ki… Sab Sehne Ki… Pata Hai Hum Celebrities Ke Do Chehre Hote Hain.. Ek Personal, Ek Professional. Personal Life Jitni Bhi Kharab Chal Rahi Ho, Professional Life Mein You’ll Always See Us Smiling!”