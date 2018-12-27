New iPhone update creating cellular outrage

Web Desk: Apple’s latest update 12.1.2 iOS update which rolled out earlier this week has been creating problems rather than offering solutions. Twitter users posted their complaints about the update that the update causing cellular data outrages.

Apple’s Twitter Support team has also been redirecting users to restart and update their carrier settings instead of offering any more help.

According to Forbes, Apple had also initiated this version of the update to fix connectivity issues in Turkey with the new iPhones but the problem seems to have worsened with users around the world suffering.