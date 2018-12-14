Nick Jonas opens up about his baby plans

Web Desk: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied knot recently earlier this month. Despite only being husband and wife for less than two weeks, it seems the singer is more than ready to start a family with the Bollywood actress.

While talking to Spotify, Nick said, “I definitely want to be a father someday.”

‘I think that’s a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. ‘And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.’

Nick isn’t the only one thinking about having children at some point in the near future, as Priyanka revealed she needed to catch up to her pals. In a chat with E! News about friend Meghan Markle’s baby news, the 36-year-old joked: ‘I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, “God I need to catch up!’”