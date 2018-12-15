No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday said it would not give further extension in the date to the taxpayers to file their income tax returns.

“However, it has allowed filing of income tax returns until December 17, 2018 because of the weekend falling on December 15, which was previously announced as the deadline for filing of returns,” an FBR spokesman said in a press statement.

The spokesperson said a number of queries had been received about extension of last date of filing of returns. There was no further extension in the deadline. “However, since the last date of filing of returns falls on a non-working day, hence as per General Clauses Act the closing date for filing of income tax returns falling on December 15, 2018 as per previous announcement is automatically extended to next working day i.e. Monday the 17th of December.”

He said the tax offices would be extending help in filing of returns on Monday till close of office hours and the returns would be received electronically till 12 midnight.

“Moreover, the commissioners are also authorized to grant extension for a period up to 15 days on case-to-case basis,” the spokesman added.

He said although the receipt of returns would not be blocked after due date, yet as per existing law, the names of persons, who failed to file return by the closing date (or by the date extended by the commissioners) would not be put on the Active Taxpayers List. —APP