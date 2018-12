Sindh Governor Imran Ismail says PTI government will not do horse-trading as it is a menace like corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there is no uncertain situation in Sindh and he is playing the role of bridge between federal and provincial government.

The Governor said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah should resign morally after his name was mentioned in the JIT report on money laundering.

He said the JIT report has unveiled most of the things against PPP leadership.