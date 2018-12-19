Not a penny’s corruption proven against me: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Speaking to media after the accountability court reserved verdict on NAB references, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif claimed that “not a penny of corruption was proven against me”.

“This was my 78th appearance in this case and in the one before we had appeared 87 times,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said he has been serving the people for 35 years and the chief minister twice and the prime minister thrice.

“I am very happy that I have done my duty, and I think that since I have stepped in politics I have never indulged in corruption nor have I ever misused my powers,” he added.

He said he could not understand what the case is about. “This was a very painful [experience].”

The accountability court has reserved verdict in Flagship Investment and Al-Aziziya references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The decision will be announced on December 24.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer submitted a plea to give another one week time to his client as he has to furnish additional documents regarding his son Hassan Nawaz’s property details.

NAB prosecutor opposed the plea, stating that these are delaying tactics by the accused.

AC judge Arshad Malik rejected Nawaz Sharif’s plea and reserved verdict on NAB

references till December 24. The court told Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris that he can still submit the documents in the court by Friday.—INP