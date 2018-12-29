OGRA moves summary to revise POL products’ prices for next month

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum and Natural Resources Division of the Energy Ministry to revise prices of petroleum products for the month of January.

“A price-revision summary has been sent to the Petroleum Division for onward submission to the quarters concerned to decide the POL product rates,” official sources told APP without sharing details.

The finance ministry will finalize the summary on December 31, after which revised prices will be notified effective from January 1, they added.

In international market price of petroleum products had declined and consumers in Pakistan are also expecting reduction accordingly.—APP