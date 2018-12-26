One police personnel shot dead other injured in Karachi

KARACHI: One police personnel has been shot dead and other injured on Wednesday evening near the Liyari Express area of Karachi, AajNews reported.

According to AajNews sources the unidentified assailiants opened fire near Liyari Express way killing a police personnel and injuring the other.

According to the police the personnel died in the incident was identified as Sohail who was performing his duty in Brigaid police station while the injured police personnel was identified as Faraz and is posted at Pak Colony police station.

Both the police personnel were riding on the motor bike in civil dress.

Inspector General Police (IGP) has taken notice of the incident and ordered the investigation into the incident.