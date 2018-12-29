Ongoing accountability process not transparent, says Nisar

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar on Saturday said that instant accountability process will be seen as revenge if reservations of opposition parties are not removed and no country can progress without political stability.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, the disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said: “I am not against the ongoing accountability process but it’s not transparent. If the reservations are not addressed it will be plain and simple political victimisation. The country can’t function without opposition.”

The senior politician said that the country is facing a severe political crisis and perhaps remaining silent is the best possible action to take.

Nisar said that the accountability is pursued by institutions not government.

“The government takes credit of action taken by NAB and SC. This is making matter controversial. I am not in government nor in opposition but I believe that the process is controversial. ”

“We were once tangled with foreign loans now the risk is of being indebted to loans provided by the friendly states,” he said. “We have received temporary aid from Saudia Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. We haven’t yet seen Imran Khan’s claim of self-sufficiency in action.”

Nisar said that the credit of opening of Kartarpur corridor rests with the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The ex-minister said that Modi government does not aspire good relations with Pakistan. Apologetic requests for dialogue with India is against country s honor, he added. —INP