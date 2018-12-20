Operation against encroachments in Orangi

KARACHI: Operation was carried out against encroachments in Orangi

During the operation in Banaras and Aligarh, the anti-encroachment team faced resistance and their some officials were beaten by encroachers.

However, despite resistance, 78 illegal shops and stalls in Aligarh Colony and Banaras were razed and encroachments over drain and footpaths were also removed.

Officials of Project Orangi, District West, KBCA and local government participated in joint operation led by Assistant Commissioner Sajad Abro, having security cover of police. —PPI