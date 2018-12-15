‘Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed by Dec 2019’

ISLAMABAD:The fencing of 2,611 km long Pak-Afghan border would be completed by December 2019, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said Saturday.

In a Tweet, he said the work on forts and fence continued on Pak-Afghan border as 233 of 843 forts and fencing of 802 out of 1,200 kilometers priority one areas had been completed.

He said the border fencing would benefit peaceful people of the two countries, besides restricting terrorists. They were aiming at speedy completion of the work in priority one areas, he added.— APP