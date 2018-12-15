Pak China Steel Mill inaugurated at Port Qasim

A joint venture of Pak-China, Jianbang Group of China and a well-established of Pakistan has installed a first ever pig iron plant at Port Qasim Karachi, which is now inaugurated.

The plant is now operational, as per the information the inauguration of this mill has been done on December 2018, there was big presentation of media at the event.

The inauguration is done by the Chairman of Jianbang Group, Mr Wu Xianonian, whereas the partner of Pak China Steel, Mr. Lee Feelix as well as the directors Mr. Jam Asif and director Mr. Mustafa Dawood and Head of Marketing Mr. Sheharyar Khan hosted the event, Production capacity of the plant is 8000 tons per month total, at the current the stage company is only producing is 5000 tons.

The blast furnace of 60 cubic meters has been installed in this mill which is the first private investment in this sector. The company also aims to install billet plant in future.

This project will give more strength to Pak China friendship and great employment opportunities of Pakistani Citizens.—Press Release