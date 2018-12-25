Pakistan, China back Afghan-led peace process

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have reiterated their support to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in Afghanistan.

The agreement came during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional matters including the situation in Afghanistan.

While discussing the evolving political dynamics in Afghanistan, the two sides underscored commonality of views on the matter.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated China’s important role in furtherance of peace and development in Afghanistan, particularly through China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral mechanism.

Expressing satisfaction at the strong bilateral partnership, the Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted that China Pakistan Economic Corridor has added an important dimension to bilateral ties of the two countries.

He noted the important progress made on CPEC during the 8th meeting of JCC held in Beijing on Thursday last.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that the ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ between Pakistan and China is deeply rooted in mutual trust and respect.

On the occasion, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

He said that China attaches paramount importance to its relations with Pakistan and underlined that time-tested partnership between two countries is based on mutual respect, trust and strong bonds of friendship.

Both leaders agreed that the highly successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan set the tone for further expanding the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China.

They noted with satisfaction the bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora and emphasized the need to further deepen communication and coordination at all levels.