‘Pakistan, China need to further enhance scope of CPEC’

Minister of Planning, Development and Reform, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar says Pakistan and China have decided that the scope of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor needs to be further broadened.

In an interview with China Global Television Network in Beijing, he said we have already expanded the scope of CPEC in Joint Coordination Committee.

To a question about opening up of CPEC to other countries, he said there are a couple of projects which could attract trilateral or collateral investments with different countries or two or three different parties.

Khusro Bakhtiar said security of the Chinese personnel working on CPEC projects is a priority of government and we have raised a special security division of almost more than twelve thousand to thirteen thousand people in this connection.