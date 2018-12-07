Pakistan committed to principles of SAARC charter: Tehmina

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Foreign Affairs Tehmina Janjua said being the founding member, Pakistan stands steadfastly by the principles of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) charter.

As per details, the secretary of foreign affairs was addressing a ceremony marking the 34th SAARC Charter Day at the foreign office in Islamabad on Friday.

“This day reminds us to respond positively and effectively to the growing and multifaceted challenges faced by the region,” Tehmina said, stressing that all the member countries need to work together with cohesion to transform the lives of their peoples and alleviate poverty from the region.

She said Pakistan continues to believe in the viability of SAARC and by adhering to the principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect amongst member countries, “we can guide the organization towards achieving our cherished goal of a prosperous and developed South Asian Region.”

Tehmina added that it is in the same spirit that Pakistan had made preparations to host the 19th SAARC summit in Islamabad.

She further pointed out that SAARC countries over the years have focused on poverty alleviation. However, life of a large population remains far from satisfactory. “We have enormous responsibility to deliver on this front,” she remarked.

The ceremony was attended by the ambassadors and high commissioners from different countries.—NNI